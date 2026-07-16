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Best Toy Stocks To Keep An Eye On - July 16th

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Mattel logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Mattel, Hasbro, Toyota Motor, MINISO Group, and JAKKS Pacific were identified as the toy stocks to watch, based on MarketBeat’s screener and recent dollar trading volume.
  • The article notes that “toy stocks” can mean very low-priced, highly speculative stocks that may swing sharply on little news, making them risky for investors.
  • Each of the five companies was briefly profiled, highlighting their core businesses in toys, games, collectibles, and consumer products across global markets.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Mattel, Hasbro, Toyota Motor, MINISO Group, and JAKKS Pacific are the five Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Toy stocks” is a slang term for very low-priced, often highly speculative stocks that some investors trade for quick gains rather than long-term value. They are typically seen as risky because their prices can move sharply on little news, and they may belong to small or unstable companies with limited financial strength. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Mattel (MAT)

Mattel, Inc., a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAT

Hasbro (HAS)

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HAS

Toyota Motor (TM)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TM

MINISO Group (MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MNSO

JAKKS Pacific (JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JAKK

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Mattel Right Now?

Before you consider Mattel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mattel wasn't on the list.

While Mattel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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