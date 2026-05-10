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Best Water Stocks To Watch Now - May 10th

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
CocaCola logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Coca-Cola (KO), Waters (WAT), and Ecolab (ECL) were identified as the top water stocks to watch by MarketBeat’s stock screener, based on recent dollar trading volume.
  • The article frames water stocks as a generally defensive sector because demand for water is stable and tied to essential public services, which can make these companies attractive in uncertain markets.
  • Each highlighted company plays a different role in the water-related market: Coca-Cola sells bottled water and beverages, Waters provides analytical and chromatography systems, and Ecolab offers water treatment and hygiene solutions.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

CocaCola, Waters, and Ecolab are the three Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. In stock market investing, **water stocks** are shares of companies involved in the water industry, such as water utilities, water treatment, desalination, infrastructure, and equipment providers. Investors often view them as a defensive sector because demand for water is relatively stable and tied to essential public services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Waters (WAT)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WAT

Ecolab (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ECL

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in CocaCola Right Now?

Before you consider CocaCola, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CocaCola wasn't on the list.

While CocaCola currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

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