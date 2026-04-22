Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price suggests a potential upside of 63.00% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BBNX. Lake Street Capital set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Beta Bionics in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Beta Bionics from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Beta Bionics in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a research report on Monday, January 26th. They set a "hold" rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Beta Bionics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.80.

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Beta Bionics Trading Down 5.0%

Beta Bionics stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. Beta Bionics has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 5.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. Beta Bionics had a negative net margin of 73.02% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $27.63 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beta Bionics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Beta Bionics by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Beta Bionics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Beta Bionics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Beta Bionics by 203.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Beta Bionics in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

About Beta Bionics

Beta Bionics, a clinical-stage medical device company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is focused on revolutionizing the management of type 1 diabetes through automated insulin delivery solutions. The company's flagship product, the iLet Bionic Pancreas system, is designed to simplify glycemic control by automatically adjusting insulin dosing in response to continuous glucose monitoring data. By integrating advanced algorithmic control with wearable infusion pumps, the iLet aims to reduce the daily burden of diabetes management and improve clinical outcomes for patients.

At the core of Beta Bionics' offering is its proprietary bionic pancreas software, which can operate in both insulin-only and dual‐hormone modes.

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