Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Leerink Partners

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Leerink Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Leerink Partners' price objective suggests a potential upside of 101.63% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBNX. Lake Street Capital set a $20.00 price target on Beta Bionics in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Beta Bionics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded Beta Bionics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on Beta Bionics in a research report on Monday, January 26th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Beta Bionics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.00.

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Beta Bionics Trading Down 3.0%

BBNX stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.90. 359,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,267. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98. Beta Bionics has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $32.71. The company has a market cap of $530.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 5.06.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. Beta Bionics had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 73.02%.The business had revenue of $27.63 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Beta Bionics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beta Bionics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Beta Bionics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,994,728 shares of the company's stock worth $152,233,000 after acquiring an additional 37,476 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Beta Bionics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,313,920 shares of the company's stock worth $85,718,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Beta Bionics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,820,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,622,000 after buying an additional 424,817 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beta Bionics by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,036,000 after buying an additional 1,509,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,437,000.

Beta Bionics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Beta Bionics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on EPS and strong growth — Beta Bionics reported EPS of ($0.49) vs. consensus ($0.53) and revenue of $27.63M with ~57% year-over-year sales growth; management raised full‑year 2026 revenue guidance to $131.0M–$136.0M. Read More.

Q1 beat on EPS and strong growth — Beta Bionics reported EPS of ($0.49) vs. consensus ($0.53) and revenue of $27.63M with ~57% year-over-year sales growth; management raised full‑year 2026 revenue guidance to $131.0M–$136.0M. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Guidance lift reinforces growth story — the company explicitly increased FY2026 sales outlook after a strong Q1, which supports revenue visibility and investor optimism. Read More.

Guidance lift reinforces growth story — the company explicitly increased FY2026 sales outlook after a strong Q1, which supports revenue visibility and investor optimism. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains — Stifel Nicolaus lowered its price target from $22 to $20 but kept a Buy rating, signaling continued analyst conviction despite the PT trim. Read More.

Analyst support remains — Stifel Nicolaus lowered its price target from $22 to $20 but kept a Buy rating, signaling continued analyst conviction despite the PT trim. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Primary disclosures available — the company released its earnings press release, slide deck and the full earnings call transcript/slides for investors to review management commentary and modelling details. Read More. · Read More.

Primary disclosures available — the company released its earnings press release, slide deck and the full earnings call transcript/slides for investors to review management commentary and modelling details. Read More. · Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains a concern — Beta Bionics is still unprofitable (negative net margin ~73% and negative ROE), which keeps valuation and risk elevated for growth investors. Read More.

Profitability remains a concern — Beta Bionics is still unprofitable (negative net margin ~73% and negative ROE), which keeps valuation and risk elevated for growth investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mixed metric on revenue perception — some outlets flagged that Q1 revenue missed certain expectations even as EPS beat, which can temper enthusiasm and increase volatility. Read More.

Beta Bionics Company Profile

Beta Bionics, a clinical-stage medical device company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is focused on revolutionizing the management of type 1 diabetes through automated insulin delivery solutions. The company's flagship product, the iLet Bionic Pancreas system, is designed to simplify glycemic control by automatically adjusting insulin dosing in response to continuous glucose monitoring data. By integrating advanced algorithmic control with wearable infusion pumps, the iLet aims to reduce the daily burden of diabetes management and improve clinical outcomes for patients.

At the core of Beta Bionics' offering is its proprietary bionic pancreas software, which can operate in both insulin-only and dual‐hormone modes.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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