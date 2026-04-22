Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.27, but opened at $12.96. Beta Bionics shares last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 260,810 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. Beta Bionics had a negative net margin of 73.02% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $27.63 million during the quarter.

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Beta Bionics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Beta Bionics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on EPS and strong growth — Beta Bionics reported EPS of ($0.49) vs. consensus ($0.53) and revenue of $27.63M with ~57% year-over-year sales growth; management raised full‑year 2026 revenue guidance to $131.0M–$136.0M. Read More.

Q1 beat on EPS and strong growth — Beta Bionics reported EPS of ($0.49) vs. consensus ($0.53) and revenue of $27.63M with ~57% year-over-year sales growth; management raised full‑year 2026 revenue guidance to $131.0M–$136.0M. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Guidance lift reinforces growth story — the company explicitly increased FY2026 sales outlook after a strong Q1, which supports revenue visibility and investor optimism. Read More.

Guidance lift reinforces growth story — the company explicitly increased FY2026 sales outlook after a strong Q1, which supports revenue visibility and investor optimism. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains — Stifel Nicolaus lowered its price target from $22 to $20 but kept a Buy rating, signaling continued analyst conviction despite the PT trim. Read More.

Analyst support remains — Stifel Nicolaus lowered its price target from $22 to $20 but kept a Buy rating, signaling continued analyst conviction despite the PT trim. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Primary disclosures available — the company released its earnings press release, slide deck and the full earnings call transcript/slides for investors to review management commentary and modelling details. Read More. · Read More.

Primary disclosures available — the company released its earnings press release, slide deck and the full earnings call transcript/slides for investors to review management commentary and modelling details. Read More. · Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains a concern — Beta Bionics is still unprofitable (negative net margin ~73% and negative ROE), which keeps valuation and risk elevated for growth investors. Read More.

Profitability remains a concern — Beta Bionics is still unprofitable (negative net margin ~73% and negative ROE), which keeps valuation and risk elevated for growth investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mixed metric on revenue perception — some outlets flagged that Q1 revenue missed certain expectations even as EPS beat, which can temper enthusiasm and increase volatility. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBNX shares. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on shares of Beta Bionics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Beta Bionics from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Beta Bionics in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They set a "hold" rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Beta Bionics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Beta Bionics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beta Bionics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.00.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beta Bionics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBNX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Beta Bionics in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Beta Bionics in the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics during the first quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics during the first quarter worth about $158,000.

Beta Bionics Stock Down 2.3%

The firm has a market cap of $534.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 5.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.98.

About Beta Bionics

Beta Bionics, a clinical-stage medical device company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is focused on revolutionizing the management of type 1 diabetes through automated insulin delivery solutions. The company's flagship product, the iLet Bionic Pancreas system, is designed to simplify glycemic control by automatically adjusting insulin dosing in response to continuous glucose monitoring data. By integrating advanced algorithmic control with wearable infusion pumps, the iLet aims to reduce the daily burden of diabetes management and improve clinical outcomes for patients.

At the core of Beta Bionics' offering is its proprietary bionic pancreas software, which can operate in both insulin-only and dual‐hormone modes.

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