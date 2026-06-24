Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Stock Price Up 8.7% - Should You Buy?

Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.77 and last traded at $14.8650. Approximately 91,405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,128,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Beta Bionics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Beta Bionics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Beta Bionics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Beta Bionics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Beta Bionics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beta Bionics

Beta Bionics Trading Up 7.6%

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $655.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 3.40.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. Beta Bionics had a negative net margin of 60.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $27.63 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Beta Bionics, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Beta Bionics

In other Beta Bionics news, insider Steven Jon Russell sold 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $53,239.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 173,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,235.89. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Christy Jones sold 2,811 shares of Beta Bionics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $39,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $383,600. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 27,687 shares of company stock worth $343,586 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beta Bionics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Beta Bionics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beta Bionics by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Beta Bionics by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,976 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Beta Bionics by 1,075.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,987 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter.

About Beta Bionics

Beta Bionics, a clinical-stage medical device company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is focused on revolutionizing the management of type 1 diabetes through automated insulin delivery solutions. The company's flagship product, the iLet Bionic Pancreas system, is designed to simplify glycemic control by automatically adjusting insulin dosing in response to continuous glucose monitoring data. By integrating advanced algorithmic control with wearable infusion pumps, the iLet aims to reduce the daily burden of diabetes management and improve clinical outcomes for patients.

At the core of Beta Bionics' offering is its proprietary bionic pancreas software, which can operate in both insulin-only and dual‐hormone modes.

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