Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Trading 8.2% Higher - Here's What Happened

Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.4730. 81,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,131,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

Get Beta Bionics alerts: Sign Up

Beta Bionics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Beta Bionics this week:

Negative Sentiment: Johnson Fistel announced an investigation into Beta Bionics over possible federal securities-law violations and investor losses, citing slower new patient start growth as a key concern. Article Title

Johnson Fistel announced an investigation into Beta Bionics over possible federal securities-law violations and investor losses, citing slower new patient start growth as a key concern. Negative Sentiment: Robbins LLP also said it is investigating Beta Bionics’ officers and directors for possible securities-law violations and breaches of fiduciary duty, adding to legal risk for shareholders. Article Title

Robbins LLP also said it is investigating Beta Bionics’ officers and directors for possible securities-law violations and breaches of fiduciary duty, adding to legal risk for shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Several executives, including CFO Stephen Feider and insiders Steven Jon Russell, Mark Hopman, and Mike Mensinger, sold shares on June 2, but the company said the transactions were tied to tax withholding on vested equity awards rather than discretionary selling.

Several executives, including CFO Stephen Feider and insiders Steven Jon Russell, Mark Hopman, and Mike Mensinger, sold shares on June 2, but the company said the transactions were tied to tax withholding on vested equity awards rather than discretionary selling. Positive Sentiment: Beta Bionics recently highlighted near real-time public reporting of real-world data for its iLet Bionic Pancreas, which may support investor confidence in the company’s commercialization and transparency efforts.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Beta Bionics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Beta Bionics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on Beta Bionics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Beta Bionics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Beta Bionics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Beta Bionics

Beta Bionics Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $601.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 3.40.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. Beta Bionics had a negative net margin of 60.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $27.63 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beta Bionics, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Beta Bionics

In other news, CFO Stephen Feider sold 6,676 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $84,184.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 166,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,093,928.33. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Mark Hopman sold 5,329 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $67,198.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 130,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,485.07. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,601 shares of company stock valued at $300,847. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beta Bionics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beta Bionics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,994,728 shares of the company's stock worth $152,233,000 after acquiring an additional 37,476 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beta Bionics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,313,920 shares of the company's stock worth $85,718,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Beta Bionics by 12.5% during the second quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,820,158 shares of the company's stock worth $55,622,000 after buying an additional 424,817 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Beta Bionics by 213.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,185 shares of the company's stock worth $44,036,000 after buying an additional 1,509,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP increased its position in Beta Bionics by 108.6% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,414,838 shares of the company's stock worth $14,177,000 after buying an additional 736,576 shares during the last quarter.

About Beta Bionics

Beta Bionics, a clinical-stage medical device company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is focused on revolutionizing the management of type 1 diabetes through automated insulin delivery solutions. The company's flagship product, the iLet Bionic Pancreas system, is designed to simplify glycemic control by automatically adjusting insulin dosing in response to continuous glucose monitoring data. By integrating advanced algorithmic control with wearable infusion pumps, the iLet aims to reduce the daily burden of diabetes management and improve clinical outcomes for patients.

At the core of Beta Bionics' offering is its proprietary bionic pancreas software, which can operate in both insulin-only and dual‐hormone modes.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Beta Bionics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Beta Bionics wasn't on the list.

While Beta Bionics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here