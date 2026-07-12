Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Lowered to "Strong Sell" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Better Home & Finance in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Better Home & Finance in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Better Home & Finance in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of Better Home & Finance from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Better Home & Finance in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.67.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BETR

Better Home & Finance Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of BETR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.70. 157,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,679. Better Home & Finance has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $94.06. The company has a market cap of $484.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average of $31.93.

Insider Transactions at Better Home & Finance

In other news, COO Chad M. Smith sold 2,455 shares of Better Home & Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $74,042.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 21,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at $635,199.76. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Harit Talwar acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.34 per share, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 44,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,647.32. This represents a 12.60% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 51,433 shares of company stock worth $1,334,148. 27.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Better Home & Finance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Better Home & Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Better Home & Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Better Home & Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Better Home & Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Better Home & Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company's stock.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner's insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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