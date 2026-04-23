Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Shares Down 11.8% - Time to Sell?

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.70 and last traded at $40.48. Approximately 195,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 486,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.89.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BETR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Better Home & Finance from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Better Home & Finance to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Better Home & Finance in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Better Home & Finance currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Trading Down 9.3%

The company's 50-day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Transactions at Better Home & Finance

In other Better Home & Finance news, General Counsel Paula Tuffin sold 8,018 shares of Better Home & Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $229,876.06. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 42,487 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,218,102.29. The trade was a 15.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vishal Garg purchased 10,600 shares of Better Home & Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.49 per share, with a total value of $312,594.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,349.40. This trade represents a 33.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 268,893 shares of company stock worth $8,603,664 and sold 24,112 shares worth $695,807. Insiders own 23.59% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BETR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Better Home & Finance in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Better Home & Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Better Home & Finance by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company's stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Better Home & Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Better Home & Finance by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,729 shares of the company's stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. 20.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner's insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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