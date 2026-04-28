Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Trading 5.1% Higher - Here's What Happened

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR - Get Free Report) was up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.43 and last traded at $42.7250. Approximately 94,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 482,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.66.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BETR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Better Home & Finance to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Better Home & Finance from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Better Home & Finance in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BETR

Better Home & Finance Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $694.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Iv L.P. Framework acquired 54,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.96 per share, with a total value of $1,792,496.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,006,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,700.16. This represents a 5.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vishal Garg bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $350,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,938.85. This represents a 18.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 268,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,603,664 and have sold 24,112 shares valued at $695,807. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Better Home & Finance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Better Home & Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Better Home & Finance by 42.6% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Better Home & Finance in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Better Home & Finance by 15.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,729 shares of the company's stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company's stock.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner's insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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