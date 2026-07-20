Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Better Home & Finance in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Better Home & Finance from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Better Home & Finance in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Better Home & Finance in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Better Home & Finance in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.67.

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Better Home & Finance Price Performance

BETR opened at $23.42 on Monday. Better Home & Finance has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $94.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Transactions at Better Home & Finance

In other news, Director Hugh R. Frater purchased 5,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.34 per share, for a total transaction of $125,351.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $153,974.84. This trade represents a 437.93% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harit Talwar purchased 5,000 shares of Better Home & Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.34 per share, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 44,698 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,132,647.32. This trade represents a 12.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 51,433 shares of company stock worth $1,334,148. 27.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Better Home & Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BETR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Better Home & Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Better Home & Finance in the second quarter worth about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Better Home & Finance by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 20.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner's insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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