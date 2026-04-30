Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 75,562 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 64,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,977 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

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Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $196.19 million for the quarter. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 89.15%. Equities analysts expect that Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C's payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company's stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,663 shares of the company's stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,082 shares of the company's stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWMX shares. Freedom Capital raised shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C.V. is a Mexico City–based home solutions company that designs, sources and distributes a broad portfolio of organizational and household products. Through a direct-to-consumer model, Betterware offers storage and organization items, kitchenware, cleaning tools, personal care accessories and pet care products. The company leverages both digital channels and a catalog-driven distribution network to reach end customers, pairing an e-commerce platform with an independent sales advisor network.

Founded in 1995, Betterware has built a multi-channel sales infrastructure that relies on regional distribution centers and a large community of independent representatives.

Further Reading

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