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BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
BHP Group logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Analysts collectively rate BHP Group “Hold”: Seven of ten analysts recommend holding the stock, while two rate it a buy and one a strong buy. The average 12-month price target is $78.00, below the reported share price of $83.94.
  • Recent analyst actions were mixed, including upgrades from Berenberg and Goldman Sachs, a price-target reduction from Bank of America, and reaffirmed buy ratings from Deutsche Bank.
  • Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of BHP, while the stock has traded between $49.68 and $93.83 over the past year. BHP’s core operations span iron ore, copper, coal, nickel and other minerals.
  • Five stocks we like better than BHP Group.

Shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Argus set a $95.00 price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded BHP Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on BHP Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BHP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BHP Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Bayban acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 8,320.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company's stock.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP stock opened at $83.94 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $93.83. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group is an Anglo-Australian natural resources company engaged principally in the exploration, development, production and marketing of commodities. Its core businesses include the extraction and processing of iron ore, copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, nickel and other minerals. BHP operates large-scale mining and processing assets and supplies raw materials used across steelmaking, energy and industrial supply chains.

The company has a global operating footprint with significant assets and projects in Australia and the Americas, and commercial activities that serve customers worldwide.

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Analyst Recommendations for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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