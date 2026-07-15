Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:BSIN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:BSIN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BSIN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock

Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock Price Performance

Shares of Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $62.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00. Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $1.52.

Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:BSIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock had a negative net margin of 213.60% and a negative return on equity of 49.96%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,841 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 17,080 shares during the period. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp. NASDAQ: USEG is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company that acquires, develops and operates hydrocarbon properties across onshore regions in the United States. The company's activities encompass geological evaluation, drilling, completion and working-interest management, with an emphasis on cost-efficient development of discovered reserves and maximizing production from existing assets.

Over time, U.S. Energy has pursued growth through disciplined lease acquisitions, joint-venture partnerships and targeted drilling programs.

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