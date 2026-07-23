Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:BSIN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:BSIN - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $1.42. Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 1,689,631 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BSIN

Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock Stock Down 0.7%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:BSIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 million. Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock had a negative net margin of 213.60% and a negative return on equity of 49.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock by 61.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,841 shares of the energy company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,371 shares of the energy company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Sky Industrial Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp. NASDAQ: USEG is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company that acquires, develops and operates hydrocarbon properties across onshore regions in the United States. The company's activities encompass geological evaluation, drilling, completion and working-interest management, with an emphasis on cost-efficient development of discovered reserves and maximizing production from existing assets.

Over time, U.S. Energy has pursued growth through disciplined lease acquisitions, joint-venture partnerships and targeted drilling programs.

Further Reading

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