Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 932.93 and traded as low as GBX 858. Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 875, with a volume of 475,887 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BYG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,100 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,138 price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Monday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Big Yellow Group to a "sell" rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,140 to GBX 860 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,323 price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,250 to GBX 1,190 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Yellow Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,186.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BYG

Big Yellow Group Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average price is GBX 858.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 932.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported GBX 63.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of £209.08 million during the quarter. Big Yellow Group had a net margin of 59.74% and a return on equity of 4.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Big Yellow Group Plc will post 57.4799434 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Big Yellow Group

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider Michael O'Donnell bought 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 827 per share, with a total value of £33,080. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Our diverse customer base, strong brand and location of our 109 stores helps us deliver a resilient performance. We are committed to innovation in customer engagement, harnessing technology and investing in the development of our store teams. This dedication puts exceptional customer service at the heart of what we do, whilst ensuring we continue to operate a sustainable business.

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