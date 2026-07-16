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BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
BigBear.ai logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • BigBear.ai shares hit a new 52-week low, falling to as low as $2.99 before last trading around $3.03, below the previous close of $3.14.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains mixed but cautious: the stock has a consensus Hold rating and an average price target of $5.50, with recent analyst actions including a downgrade to Hold and a reiterated Sell rating.
  • Recent insider activity has leaned negative, with the CFO and a director both selling shares in May, while institutional ownership remains relatively modest at 7.55%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $3.0250, with a volume of 8630452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BigBear.ai from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get Our Latest Report on BBAI

BigBear.ai Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 3.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BigBear.ai news, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $43,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 609,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,638,078.48. This trade represents a 1.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 204,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $839,056.50. This trade represents a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,207 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BigBear.ai by 11.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,698 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BigBear.ai by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in BigBear.ai by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 124,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company's stock.

About BigBear.ai

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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