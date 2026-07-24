BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Sets New 1-Year Low - Here's Why

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.7550, with a volume of 3109395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BBAI. Wall Street Zen raised BigBear.ai from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18.

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

In other news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 15,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 204,150 shares in the company, valued at $839,056.50. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $43,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 609,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,638,078.48. This represents a 1.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 617.5% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BigBear.ai by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. A&I Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in BigBear.ai by 616.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,169 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company's stock.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

Further Reading

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