BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Down 7.9% - What's Next?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI - Get Free Report) shares fell 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.7950. 16,986,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 49,317,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BBAI. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BigBear.ai from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BigBear.ai presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Trading Down 6.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 230.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Pamela Joyce Braden sold 80,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 508,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,034,748. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BigBear.ai by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,695,344 shares of the company's stock worth $176,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090,508 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BigBear.ai by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,386,833 shares of the company's stock worth $56,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BigBear.ai by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,279,145 shares of the company's stock worth $55,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BigBear.ai by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,247,877 shares of the company's stock worth $55,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,195 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $46,675,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

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