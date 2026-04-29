Free Trial
→ Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Down 7.9% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
BigBear.ai logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of BigBear.ai were down 7.9%, trading as low as $3.83 and last at $3.795 with ~16.99M shares changing hands (a 66% drop from average volume); market cap is about $1.84B and the 50-/200-day SMAs are $3.76 and $5.23 respectively.
  • Analysts have cut price targets (Cantor Fitzgerald to $5, HC Wainwright to $6) and ratings are mixed — the consensus is a Hold with an average target of $5.50 (one Buy, one Hold, one Sell).
  • The company beat EPS estimates (‑$0.01 vs. ‑$0.05) but revenue missed at $27.3M and was down 37.7% YoY; a director sold 80,000 shares while major institutions (Vanguard, UBS, State Street) notably increased their stakes.
  • Five stocks we like better than BigBear.ai.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI - Get Free Report) shares fell 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.7950. 16,986,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 49,317,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BBAI. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BigBear.ai from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BigBear.ai presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Trading Down 6.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 230.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Pamela Joyce Braden sold 80,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 508,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,034,748. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BigBear.ai by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,695,344 shares of the company's stock worth $176,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090,508 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BigBear.ai by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,386,833 shares of the company's stock worth $56,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BigBear.ai by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,279,145 shares of the company's stock worth $55,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BigBear.ai by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,247,877 shares of the company's stock worth $55,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,195 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $46,675,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in BigBear.ai Right Now?

Before you consider BigBear.ai, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BigBear.ai wasn't on the list.

While BigBear.ai currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist Cover
The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
Weiss Ratings just flagged 10 must-sell stocks - here's why
Weiss Ratings just flagged 10 must-sell stocks - here's why
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: March‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: March's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
DISCLOSED: 5 Stocks Congress Just Bought (Washington‘s New Whale)
DISCLOSED: 5 Stocks Congress Just Bought (Washington's New Whale)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Major Market Swings, Mixed Close After Iran Tensions Ripple Through Stocks
Major Market Swings, Mixed Close After Iran Tensions Ripple Through Stocks
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines