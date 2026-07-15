BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Up 1.5% - Here's Why

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.1450. 23,658,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 45,771,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BBAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BigBear.ai from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BigBear.ai presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BBAI

BigBear.ai Trading Up 1.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 3.32. The business's 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31.

Insider Activity at BigBear.ai

In related news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 204,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $839,056.50. This represents a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $43,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 609,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,078.48. This trade represents a 1.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BigBear.ai by 26.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,728 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 456,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 160,096 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 441.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 60,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 569.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,340,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 1,990,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company's stock.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

Further Reading

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