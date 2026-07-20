Biglari (NYSE:BH) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 84,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session's volume of 88,885 shares.The stock last traded at $374.75 and had previously closed at $384.19.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Biglari from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BH

Biglari Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $334.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $847.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.63.

Biglari (NYSE:BH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($55.81) earnings per share for the quarter. Biglari had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $97.48 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Biglari

In other Biglari news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 132,421 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,286,910.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,644,979 shares in the company, valued at $62,948,787.33. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 54,952 shares of company stock valued at $14,098,396 and have sold 439,546 shares valued at $7,418,740. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biglari

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BH. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Biglari by 319.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,443 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 30,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Biglari by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,656 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $10,569,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biglari by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,676 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Biglari by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Biglari by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company that makes strategic investments and operates businesses across multiple industries, with a primary focus on the restaurant, insurance and media sectors. The company seeks to acquire controlling interests in undervalued enterprises and enhance long-term value through active management and operational improvements. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Biglari Holdings approaches each acquisition with a value-oriented philosophy, emphasizing disciplined capital allocation and hands-on oversight.

In the restaurant segment, Biglari Holdings owns and operates Steak 'n Shake, a national burger and milkshake chain founded in 1934, as well as Western Sizzlin, a buffet and steakhouse brand.

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