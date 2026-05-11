BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Raised to $54.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's target price points to a potential upside of 29.96% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BILL. Oppenheimer set a $55.00 price target on BILL and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore set a $42.00 price target on BILL in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered BILL from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $56.55.

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BILL Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of BILL opened at $41.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BILL has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4,150.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.11.

BILL (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. BILL had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.01%.The business had revenue of $406.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.610-2.640 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BILL will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BILL by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,090,741 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,366,000 after buying an additional 126,427 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in BILL by 11.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BILL in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BILL in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BILL by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,524,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company's stock.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

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