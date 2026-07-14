Billiontoone, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Billiontoone, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLLN - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

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A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Billiontoone from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on Billiontoone in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Billiontoone from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Billiontoone from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLLN

Insider Transactions at Billiontoone

In other Billiontoone news, insider Shan Riku Sakakibara sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 208,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,000. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO David Tsao sold 20,000 shares of Billiontoone stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $2,045,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,270. The trade was a 95.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,049 shares of company stock worth $16,768,021.

Institutional Trading of Billiontoone

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Billiontoone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Billiontoone during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Billiontoone during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new position in Billiontoone during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Billiontoone during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Billiontoone Stock Down 2.8%

BLLN stock opened at $123.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 224.09. Billiontoone has a 52 week low of $61.96 and a 52 week high of $138.70. The company's 50-day moving average price is $101.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.09. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $95.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Billiontoone will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Billiontoone

BillionToOne NASDAQ: BLLN is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes high-precision genetic testing solutions based on single-molecule counting technology. The company’s platform is designed to detect and quantify rare genetic variants and chromosomal abnormalities from cell-free DNA, with a primary focus on applications in prenatal screening and other clinical genetic tests where sensitivity and specificity at very low allele fractions are critical.

BillionToOne’s offerings center on assay development and clinical testing workflows that enable non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and targeted molecular diagnostics.

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