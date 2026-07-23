Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.75 per share and revenue of $623.9890 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.08). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $592.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bio-Rad Laboratories to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $305.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $236.73 and a 1 year high of $343.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $303.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bio-Rad Laboratories

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 115.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 197 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 287 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company's stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc is a global provider of life science research and clinical diagnostic products. The company operates through two primary business segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. Within the Life Science segment, Bio-Rad offers instruments, reagents and consumables for protein analysis, cell biology, gene expression and other molecular biology applications. The Clinical Diagnostics segment supplies quality control products, blood-typing reagents and instruments, and molecular diagnostic assays used in blood screening, infectious disease testing and routine clinical laboratories.

Founded in 1952 by David and Alice Schwartz and headquartered in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad has grown its footprint across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other regions.

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