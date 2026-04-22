BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA) Stock Price Down 6.1% - Time to Sell?

BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOA - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.54 and last traded at $18.4050. 253,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 681,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BioAge Labs in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on BioAge Labs in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised BioAge Labs from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BioAge Labs in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on BioAge Labs from $15.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BioAge Labs

BioAge Labs Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $821.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54.

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter. BioAge Labs had a negative return on equity of 27.86% and a negative net margin of 896.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioAge Labs, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul D. Rubin sold 7,433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $139,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioAge Labs

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioAge Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BioAge Labs by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in BioAge Labs by 85.6% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,955 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioAge Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BioAge Labs by 46.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,119 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter.

About BioAge Labs

BioAge Labs NASDAQ: BIOA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapies that address age-associated diseases. The company leverages its proprietary analytics platform to mine large-scale human biological data for insights into the molecular mechanisms of aging. By targeting fundamental aging pathways, BioAge aims to create interventions that extend healthspan and treat conditions that disproportionately affect older populations.

At the core of BioAge’s operations is its integrated drug discovery platform, which combines human omics datasets, machine learning algorithms and experimental validation to identify novel drug targets.

Further Reading

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