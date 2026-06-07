Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.8077.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Biogen from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering set a $201.00 price target on Biogen in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wolfe Research set a $231.00 price target on Biogen in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Biogen from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Biogen alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on Biogen

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Biogen by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,173 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,552 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $195.34 on Friday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $121.05 and a 12-month high of $205.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.62. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.81%.The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.250-15.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Biogen News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Biogen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Biogen wasn't on the list.

While Biogen currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here