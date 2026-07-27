Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.5714.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore started coverage on Biogen in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Freedom Capital raised shares of Biogen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Biogen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 316,815 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $55,756,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 16,640 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $11,431,000. Finally, Sector Gamma AS increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 85,475 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB opened at $202.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Biogen has a twelve month low of $124.56 and a twelve month high of $219.72. The business's 50 day moving average is $199.78 and its 200-day moving average is $189.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.16.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.29 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.81%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.250-15.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Biogen will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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