BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical to post earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $932.0320 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $59.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock's 50 day moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average is $56.82. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $66.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.24.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Gregory R. Friberg sold 3,281 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $176,681.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,399.30. The trade was a 5.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,974.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BMRN

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of therapies for rare genetic and metabolic diseases. The company focuses on addressing unmet medical needs by leveraging enzyme replacement therapy, small molecule pharmacological chaperones and gene therapy technologies. Headquartered in Novato, California, BioMarin operates research and development facilities in the United States and Europe.

The company's commercial portfolio includes several approved therapies targeting inherited disorders.

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