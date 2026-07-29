biote (BTMD) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect biote to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $46.1240 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). biote had a negative return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.29%.The firm had revenue of $44.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. On average, analysts expect biote to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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biote Price Performance

BTMD opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. biote has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $4.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTMD. Weiss Ratings raised shares of biote from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of biote to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $2.75.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On biote

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Wealth LLC purchased a new position in biote during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of biote in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of biote by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 88,402 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of biote by 142.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 121,053 shares of the company's stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 71,053 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of biote by 419.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 64,027 shares of the company's stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 51,693 shares during the period. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

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