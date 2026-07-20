Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIR shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Birchcliff Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

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Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BIR opened at C$6.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.75. The stock has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$5.69 and a one year high of C$8.19.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$217.76 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.1118631 earnings per share for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Birchcliff Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure. To get the full value out of its natural gas wells, several gas plants are completely owned and operated for gas processing purposes.

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