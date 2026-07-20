Go Pro
→ NVIDIA offered $40B. The answer was no. (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Birchcliff Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Birchcliff Energy received a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from six covering firms, with an average 12-month price target of C$8.67.
  • Recent analyst moves were mixed: Scotiabank upgraded the stock to hold, Raymond James raised its target to C$8.50 with an outperform rating, while BMO Capital Markets downgraded it to hold and cut its target to C$7.00.
  • The company reported C$0.25 EPS and C$217.76 million in quarterly revenue, and it also paid a quarterly dividend of C$0.03 per share, implying a 1.9% annualized yield.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIR shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Birchcliff Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BIR opened at C$6.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.75. The stock has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$5.69 and a one year high of C$8.19.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$217.76 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.1118631 earnings per share for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Birchcliff Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure. To get the full value out of its natural gas wells, several gas plants are completely owned and operated for gas processing purposes.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Birchcliff Energy Right Now?

Before you consider Birchcliff Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Birchcliff Energy wasn't on the list.

While Birchcliff Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
tc pixel
Not oil. Not solar. Bigger.
Not oil. Not solar. Bigger.
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines