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Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Birchcliff Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped up: Birchcliff opened at $4.49 after a $4.2980 close and was last quoted at $4.55 on a volume of about 10,759 shares.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but slightly positive: the consensus is a "Moderate Buy" (one Strong Buy, two Buy, two Hold) despite recent downgrades from CIBC and BMO.
  • Fundamentals show modest strength but the stock is below key averages: market cap ≈ $1.25B, PE 28.44, low debt/equity (0.24), Q report EPS $0.07 (in line) and revenue $141.66M (beat), yet the price sits below its 50- and 200-day SMAs (~$4.96/$5.04).
  • Five stocks we like better than Birchcliff Energy.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.2980, but opened at $4.49. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 10,759 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIREF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut Birchcliff Energy to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Birchcliff Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company had revenue of $141.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.97 million.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. OTCMKTS: BIREF is a Canada-based exploration and production company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Since its founding in 2000, Birchcliff has focused on developing natural gas, natural gas liquids and light oil resources in Western Canada. The company is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the OTC Markets and maintains an integrated asset base to support its upstream and midstream activities.

The company's core operations are concentrated in the Montney formation of northeastern British Columbia and northwestern Alberta, one of North America's largest unconventional resource plays.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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