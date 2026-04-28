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Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Stock Price Up 6.6% - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Birchcliff Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped 6.6% to $4.58 on Tuesday, but the rise occurred on only ~285 shares traded versus an average of 116,714, signaling extremely low liquidity behind the move.
  • Analysts maintain a consensus rating of Moderate Buy (1 Strong Buy, 2 Buy, 2 Hold), with recent downgrades from CIBC to neutral and BMO from strong‑buy to hold.
  • The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, P/E of 28.45 and low leverage (debt/equity 0.24); last quarter EPS was $0.07 (in line with estimates) and revenue beat at $141.66M.
  • Five stocks we like better than Birchcliff Energy.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF - Get Free Report) rose 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 285 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 116,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.2980.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIREF. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut shares of Birchcliff Energy to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $141.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 8.86%.

About Birchcliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. OTCMKTS: BIREF is a Canada-based exploration and production company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Since its founding in 2000, Birchcliff has focused on developing natural gas, natural gas liquids and light oil resources in Western Canada. The company is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the OTC Markets and maintains an integrated asset base to support its upstream and midstream activities.

The company's core operations are concentrated in the Montney formation of northeastern British Columbia and northwestern Alberta, one of North America's largest unconventional resource plays.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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