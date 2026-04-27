Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Raised to C$63.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$44.00 to C$63.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group's target price points to a potential upside of 31.99% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BDT. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$38.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$37.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$50.67.

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Bird Construction Trading Up 1.1%

TSE BDT traded up C$0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching C$47.73. 179,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,132. The firm has a market cap of C$2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.14. The stock's 50-day moving average price is C$37.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.66. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$20.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.71.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$877.01 million during the quarter. Bird Construction had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 2.7598533 EPS for the current year.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

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