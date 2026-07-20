Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Earns "Neutral" Rating from Seaport Research Partners

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reaffirmed by Seaport Research Partners in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BIRK. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Birkenstock from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.57.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIRK

Birkenstock Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BIRK opened at $44.33 on Monday. Birkenstock has a 52-week low of $31.12 and a 52-week high of $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.12). Birkenstock had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 16.26%.The company had revenue of $714.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $716.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Birkenstock has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Birkenstock will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Birkenstock news, insider Mehdi Nico Bouyakhf sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,355,155.50. The trade was a 49.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birkenstock

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIRK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Birkenstock by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company's stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Birkenstock by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Birkenstock by 125.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Birkenstock by 2.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Birkenstock by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Birkenstock Company Profile

Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

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