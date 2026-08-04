Go Pro
→ CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent? (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Bitdeer Technologies Group logo with Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Needham raised Bitdeer’s price target from $19 to $22 and maintained a “Buy” rating, implying 87.65% upside from the previous close. Analysts collectively rate the stock “Moderate Buy,” with an average target of $25.73.
  • Bitdeer shares rose 3.1% to $11.72, while trading volume reached 16.6 million shares—nearly twice its average volume. The stock has traded between $6.92 and $27.80 over the past year.
  • The company reported quarterly revenue of $188.93 million, up 169.5% year over year and above estimates, but its adjusted loss of $0.68 per share missed expectations. Bitdeer continues to show significant profitability pressures, including a negative net margin of 68.11%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target indicates a potential upside of 87.65% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $25.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of BTDR stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $11.72. 16,646,219 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,765,850. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.50. The business's 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.21). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 68.11% and a negative return on equity of 69.95%. The business had revenue of $188.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTDR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company's stock.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group Inc NASDAQ: BTDR is a global digital asset mining and computing services provider focused on delivering secure and efficient hashrate solutions to institutional and retail customers. The company leverages its proprietary mining platform to offer hosted mining, hashrate sales and management services, enabling clients to access large-scale mining operations without direct investment in hardware or infrastructure.

Bitdeer’s core offerings include mining hosting services, whereby the firm installs, operates and maintains specialized mining equipment on behalf of customers, and hashrate-as-a-service products that provide fixed-capacity mining power with transparent pricing structures.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Bitdeer Technologies Group Right Now?

Before you consider Bitdeer Technologies Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bitdeer Technologies Group wasn't on the list.

While Bitdeer Technologies Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
tc pixel
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines