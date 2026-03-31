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Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Price Target Cut to $3.70 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
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Key Points

  • HC Wainwright cut its price target on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.70 but maintained a buy rating, implying roughly a 92% upside from the stock’s current level.
  • Analyst consensus remains a Moderate Buy with seven Buy, one Hold and one Sell ratings and an average price target of $4.14.
  • Shares traded at $1.93 (up ~4.6%) with a market cap of $1.16B, and notable institutional buyers (Thames Capital, Renaissance, Situational Awareness, Aurelius) helped push institutional ownership to about 20.59%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Bitfarms.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.70 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. HC Wainwright's target price indicates a potential upside of 92.21% from the stock's current price.

BITF has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $3.00 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $4.14.

View Our Latest Report on BITF

Bitfarms Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.93. The company's stock had a trading volume of 30,189,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,217,578. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 3.81. Bitfarms has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89.

Institutional Trading of Bitfarms

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BITF. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the third quarter worth $19,834,000. Situational Awareness LP acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the 4th quarter worth about $16,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the 4th quarter worth about $16,178,000. Aurelius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,999,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,364,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,538,000 after buying an additional 4,677,425 shares during the period. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. is a publicly traded, vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker BITF. The company engages in the large-scale operation of cryptocurrency mining farms, leveraging specialized computing hardware to validate and secure the Bitcoin blockchain. By converting electrical energy into computing power, Bitfarms plays a critical role in processing transactions on the Bitcoin network and earning mining rewards.

Bitfarms operates data centers in several jurisdictions with access to low-cost, primarily renewable energy sources.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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