BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America's price objective points to a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BJ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $139.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Melius Research lowered BJ's Wholesale Club from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.53.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE BJ traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $95.69. 108,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business's fifty day moving average is $95.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.39. BJ's Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $86.68 and a 12 month high of $120.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.27.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 2.70%.The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJ's Wholesale Club will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $728,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,882,156.60. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $186,939.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,785.11. The trade was a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BJ's Wholesale Club

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,069 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the company's stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in BJ's Wholesale Club by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company's stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company's stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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