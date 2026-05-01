Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.40.

Several brokerages have commented on BKH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Black Hills from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Black Hills from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Black Hills from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Black Hills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 884.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 773 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company's stock.

Black Hills Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:BKH opened at $75.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average of $70.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $55.49 and a 52 week high of $78.69.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 12.62%.The firm had revenue of $635.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Black Hills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Black Hills will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.703 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Black Hills's payout ratio is currently 70.60%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation is a diversified energy company based in Rapid City, South Dakota, that provides electricity and natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its regulated utility subsidiaries—Black Hills Power, Cheyenne Light & Power, and Black Hills Energy—the company delivers reliable energy across Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

In addition to its distribution operations, Black Hills owns and operates a generation portfolio that includes natural gas–fired plants, coal-fired units, hydroelectric facilities and wind projects.

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