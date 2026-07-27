Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCB) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCB - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

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BRCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Black Rock Coffee Bar from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Black Rock Coffee Bar from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Black Rock Coffee Bar from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Black Rock Coffee Bar

Key Black Rock Coffee Bar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Black Rock Coffee Bar this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Hagens Berman, Faruqi & Faruqi, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, Schall, Levi & Korsinsky, and others, announced or repeated class-action notices and deadline reminders for BRCB investors, keeping litigation risk in focus. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Hagens Berman, Faruqi & Faruqi, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, Schall, Levi & Korsinsky, and others, announced or repeated class-action notices and deadline reminders for BRCB investors, keeping litigation risk in focus. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits specifically allege Black Rock Coffee Bar overstated the strength of its expansion plans and failed to disclose that sales transfer effects were hurting comparable-store sales, which could raise concerns about the company’s growth narrative. Article Title

The lawsuits specifically allege Black Rock Coffee Bar overstated the strength of its expansion plans and failed to disclose that sales transfer effects were hurting comparable-store sales, which could raise concerns about the company’s growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: One filing notes the suit follows corrective disclosures and references the stock’s sharp selloff on May 13, 2026, but the latest headlines mainly add procedural updates rather than new company financial results. Article Title

Black Rock Coffee Bar Price Performance

BRCB stock opened at $7.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.47 million and a P/E ratio of 788.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Black Rock Coffee Bar has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29.

Black Rock Coffee Bar (NASDAQ:BRCB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $55.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Rock Coffee Bar will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cynosure Group, Llc purchased 13,642,712 shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $72,988,509.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 19,915,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,546,876.40. This trade represents a 217.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Clay Howard Geyer acquired 45,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $293,470.80. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 57,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at $374,845.80. This trade represents a 360.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 13,698,923 shares of company stock valued at $73,357,952. 32.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Rock Coffee Bar

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Rock Coffee Bar in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Black Rock Coffee Bar during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Black Rock Coffee Bar during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000.

Black Rock Coffee Bar Company Profile

Our Mission: To Fuel People Forward - One Connection, One Moment, One Cup at a Time We are a high-growth operator of guest-centric, drive-thru coffee bars offering premium caffeinated beverages and an elevated in-store experience crafted by our engaging baristas. Black Rock Coffee Bar was founded in 2008 in Beaverton, Oregon, by our co-founders Daniel Brand and Jeff Hernandez. What started as a single 160 square foot coffee bar in 2008 is now one of the fastest growing beverage companies in the United States by revenue and the largest fully company-owned coffee retailer in the country, with 158 locations spanning seven states as of June 30, 2025, from the Pacific Northwest to Texas.

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