Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Black Stone Minerals has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Black Stone Minerals has a payout ratio of 77.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company's earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.4%.

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Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

BSM stock opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.16. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.19.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 62.26%.The company had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Stone Minerals

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 29,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $424,627.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 732,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,577,847.95. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 7,822.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,289 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company's stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals L.P. NYSE: BSM is a publicly traded limited partnership that acquires and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests and producing royalty interests across the United States. The company's business model centers on holding fractional ownership in subsurface mineral estates, which allows it to earn royalty income from hydrocarbon production without taking on the capital expenditures or operating risks associated with exploration and development.

Founded in 1876 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Black Stone Minerals has built a diversified portfolio spanning key U.S.

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