Blackbaud (BLKB) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Blackbaud to post earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $292.2260 million for the quarter. Blackbaud has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.250 EPS. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 176.76%. The company had revenue of $281.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $279.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Blackbaud to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blackbaud Trading Down 3.5%

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Blackbaud has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $74.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbaud

In related news, CFO Chad Anderson sold 6,205 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $194,278.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 62,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,428.39. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Blackbaud from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Blackbaud from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Blackbaud from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackbaud has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $48.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLKB

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc is a leading provider of cloud software, services and data intelligence solutions designed specifically for the social good community. The company's main offerings include fundraising and relationship management platforms, financial management systems, grant and award management tools, and advanced analytics. Its flagship products—such as Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT and Blackbaud NetCommunity—help nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, healthcare providers and foundations streamline donor engagement, optimize financial operations and measure program impact.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Blackbaud has grown from a small technology startup into a global specialist in nonprofit software.

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