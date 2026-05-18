Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Hits New 52-Week Low - Time to Sell?

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.60 and last traded at $31.8230, with a volume of 9100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLKB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Blackbaud from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Blackbaud from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Evercore set a $55.00 price objective on Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Blackbaud from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $60.00 price objective on Blackbaud in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Blackbaud

Blackbaud Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $281.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.81 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 176.76%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Blackbaud has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $100,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 135,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,762,403.88. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 15,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $717,900.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 91,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,231.08. The trade was a 14.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,801 shares of company stock worth $1,893,874. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 528.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 589.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 565 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 4,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 380.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the technology company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc is a leading provider of cloud software, services and data intelligence solutions designed specifically for the social good community. The company's main offerings include fundraising and relationship management platforms, financial management systems, grant and award management tools, and advanced analytics. Its flagship products—such as Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT and Blackbaud NetCommunity—help nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, healthcare providers and foundations streamline donor engagement, optimize financial operations and measure program impact.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Blackbaud has grown from a small technology startup into a global specialist in nonprofit software.

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