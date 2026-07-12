BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.9222.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "outperformer" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TD lifted their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TD Securities reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.75 to $9.50 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 152,012 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $1,725,336.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,800,242.10. This trade represents a 18.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 3,296 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $35,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 106,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,158,513.72. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 355,858 shares of company stock worth $4,012,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth $3,892,000. Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 1,501.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,890,023 shares of the company's stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,039 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,809,320 shares of the company's stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 60,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackBerry by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,935,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,334,000 after purchasing an additional 142,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company's stock.

BlackBerry Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSE BB traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 17,626,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,549,920. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.96 and a beta of 2.20.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $136.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. BlackBerry's quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. BlackBerry has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.040 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry's core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.

At the heart of BlackBerry's offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.

Further Reading

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