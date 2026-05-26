BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Sees Large Volume Increase - Time to Buy?

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,537,123 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session's volume of 13,213,881 shares.The stock last traded at $8.05 and had previously closed at $7.91.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on BB shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded BlackBerry from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BlackBerry from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BlackBerry from $4.60 to $4.40 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BB

BlackBerry Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.01 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. BlackBerry had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 9.69%.The firm had revenue of $157.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $144.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BlackBerry has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.020-0.030 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.190 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,908 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $106,472.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 94,903 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $337,854.68. This trade represents a 23.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 27,066 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $96,354.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 899,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,959.76. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,171 shares of company stock worth $260,489. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,991,652 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,718,000 after buying an additional 6,399,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackBerry by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,935,970 shares of the company's stock worth $90,334,000 after buying an additional 142,924 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in BlackBerry by 1.3% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,799,334 shares of the company's stock worth $77,116,000 after buying an additional 209,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackBerry by 21.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,584,564 shares of the company's stock worth $27,253,000 after buying an additional 980,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BlackBerry by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,051,338 shares of the company's stock worth $15,355,000 after buying an additional 972,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company's stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry's core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.

At the heart of BlackBerry's offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.

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