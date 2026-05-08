BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,751,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session's volume of 11,071,703 shares.The stock last traded at $6.2140 and had previously closed at $6.10.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BB. Weiss Ratings cut BlackBerry from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.60 to $4.40 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of BlackBerry from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $4.88.

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BlackBerry Trading Up 2.2%

The business's 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.31 and a beta of 2.10.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $157.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $144.27 million. BlackBerry had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. BlackBerry has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.020-0.030 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

In related news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 27,066 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $96,354.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 899,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,959.76. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,908 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $106,472.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 94,903 shares in the company, valued at $337,854.68. The trade was a 23.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,171 shares of company stock worth $260,489. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,991,652 shares of the company's stock worth $94,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,935,970 shares of the company's stock worth $90,334,000 after purchasing an additional 142,924 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1.3% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,799,334 shares of the company's stock worth $77,116,000 after purchasing an additional 209,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 21.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,584,564 shares of the company's stock worth $27,253,000 after purchasing an additional 980,359 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,051,338 shares of the company's stock worth $15,355,000 after purchasing an additional 972,738 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry's core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.

At the heart of BlackBerry's offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.

Further Reading

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