BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: BBRY crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.20 and traded as high as C$12.52. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$12.15, with a volume of 2,906,351 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$12.00.

View Our Latest Report on BB

BlackBerry Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.45. The stock has a market cap of C$7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 121.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.20.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: BBRY last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$210.94 million during the quarter. BlackBerry had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 10.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.0551903 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

In related news, insider Philip Simon Kurtz sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.92, for a total transaction of C$477,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 95,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$1,514,915.36. This represents a 23.97% decrease in their position. Also, insider Tim Foote sold 3,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.39, for a total transaction of C$47,185.74. Following the sale, the insider owned 85,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,315,737.27. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold 90,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,162 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry NYSE: BBTSX: BB provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

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