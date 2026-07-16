Go Pro
→ The Lithium Gold Rush Minted A New $1B Unicorn (From EnergyX) (Ad)tc pixel

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Trading Down 14.2% on Insider Selling

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
BlackBerry logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BlackBerry shares fell 14.2% in mid-day trading after insider Philip Simon Kurtz sold 30,000 shares on July 14, a transaction worth C$477,600.
  • The stock traded at C$12.84 after hitting a low of C$12.80, with volume rising to 6.1 million shares, well above its average daily volume.
  • Despite the selloff, analysts still have a Moderate Buy consensus on BlackBerry, with Stifel Nicolaus maintaining a C$12.00 price target and a Buy rating.
  • Interested in BlackBerry? Here are five stocks we like better.

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: BBRY shares were down 14.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as C$12.80 and last traded at C$12.84. 6,118,081 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,937,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.97.

Specifically, insider Philip Simon Kurtz sold 30,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.92, for a total transaction of C$477,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 95,158 shares in the company, valued at C$1,514,915.36. The trade was a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BB

BlackBerry Trading Down 14.4%

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.89. The firm has a market cap of C$7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.45.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: BBRY last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$210.94 million during the quarter. BlackBerry had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 10.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.0551903 EPS for the current year.

About BlackBerry

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry NYSE: BBTSX: BB provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in BlackBerry Right Now?

Before you consider BlackBerry, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BlackBerry wasn't on the list.

While BlackBerry currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
From Reagan Gold Group (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
Micron's $250 Billion Bet Could Reshape the AI Memory Race
Micron's $250 Billion Bet Could Reshape the AI Memory Race
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines