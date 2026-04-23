BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Hits New 52-Week Low - Time to Sell?

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.59 and last traded at $29.5530, with a volume of 120917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.73.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BlackLine from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of BlackLine from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on BlackLine from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BlackLine from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BL

BlackLine Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. BlackLine had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $183.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. BlackLine's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BlackLine has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.480 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in BlackLine by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,670 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 164,763 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 28.1% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in BlackLine in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,263 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $13,321,000 after acquiring an additional 63,068 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to automate and modernize the finance and accounting function. The company's flagship offering, the BlackLine Finance Controls and Automation Platform, enables organizations to streamline critical processes such as account reconciliations, journal entry management, intercompany accounting, and transaction matching. By delivering a centralized, real-time view of financial data, BlackLine helps companies improve operational efficiency, enhance compliance and strengthen internal controls.

Key products and services within the BlackLine platform include Account Reconciliation, Task Management, Transaction Matching, Journal Entry, and Intercompany Hub.

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