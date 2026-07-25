BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded BlackLine from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on BlackLine from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.83.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BL

BlackLine Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of BL stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.84 and a beta of 0.66. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.45.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $183.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.00 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.71%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. BlackLine has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.530 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mika Yamamoto sold 3,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $85,440.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,388.16. This trade represents a 15.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Hughes sold 1,637 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $49,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,588.75. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 13,828.6% in the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 975 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1,019.6% in the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 1,086 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to automate and modernize the finance and accounting function. The company's flagship offering, the BlackLine Finance Controls and Automation Platform, enables organizations to streamline critical processes such as account reconciliations, journal entry management, intercompany accounting, and transaction matching. By delivering a centralized, real-time view of financial data, BlackLine helps companies improve operational efficiency, enhance compliance and strengthen internal controls.

Key products and services within the BlackLine platform include Account Reconciliation, Task Management, Transaction Matching, Journal Entry, and Intercompany Hub.

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