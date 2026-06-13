BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.67.

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BlackLine Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $28.73 on Friday. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $183.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.00 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 18.86%. BlackLine's revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. BlackLine has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.530 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, Director Mika Yamamoto sold 3,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $85,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,692 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $475,388.16. The trade was a 15.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Hughes sold 1,637 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $49,519.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $234,588.75. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 9.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,428,604 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $134,278,000 after acquiring an additional 340,606 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in BlackLine by 26.3% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,890,823 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $69,960,000 after acquiring an additional 393,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,787,000. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 26.2% in the first quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,367,619 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,602,000 after acquiring an additional 284,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BlackLine by 20.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,063,655 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,354,000 after acquiring an additional 181,577 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to automate and modernize the finance and accounting function. The company's flagship offering, the BlackLine Finance Controls and Automation Platform, enables organizations to streamline critical processes such as account reconciliations, journal entry management, intercompany accounting, and transaction matching. By delivering a centralized, real-time view of financial data, BlackLine helps companies improve operational efficiency, enhance compliance and strengthen internal controls.

Key products and services within the BlackLine platform include Account Reconciliation, Task Management, Transaction Matching, Journal Entry, and Intercompany Hub.

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